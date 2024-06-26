Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Decreased by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 5,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 126,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 66,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,374 shares of company stock worth $24,548,073. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.37. 13,363,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,367,330. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.76. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $185.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

