AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.75

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 3309989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

AltC Acquisition Stock Down 5.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $896,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,145,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

