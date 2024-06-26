AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Down 7%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 58,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 129,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $597.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 29.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AlTi Global by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AlTi Global by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.
