AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Down 7%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 58,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 129,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

AlTi Global Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $597.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 29.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlTi Global news, major shareholder Cayman Holdings Ilwaddi acquired 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,913,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,253,314.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael Tiedemann bought 47,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $230,232.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,450.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Cayman Holdings Ilwaddi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,913,265 shares in the company, valued at $92,253,314.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 268,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,301 and sold 29,725 shares valued at $150,063. 22.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AlTi Global by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AlTi Global by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

