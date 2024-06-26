Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 200.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land accounts for about 1.0% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded down $7.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $742.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,963. The business’s 50 day moving average is $634.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $565.76. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $428.33 and a 12-month high of $799.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 65.74%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

