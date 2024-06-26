Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 26th (AA, AJG, AMZN, ANIP, ASAN, AZO, BHF, CCJ, CCL, CELH)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 26th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $282.00 to $290.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $274.00 to $282.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $220.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $87.00 to $94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $56.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $59.00 to $60.50. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $65.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $20.00 to $18.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $69.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $3,600.00 to $72.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $33.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $15.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price trimmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $29.00 to $24.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $53.00 to $52.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $0.50 to $0.20. BTIG Research currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $133.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $300.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $215.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $316.00 to $333.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $320.00 to $335.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $340.00 to $347.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $141.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $83.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $24.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $93.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $49.00 to $50.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $7.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $65.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $126.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $140.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $33.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $92.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $87.00 to $82.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $181.00 to $184.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $45.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $204.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $241.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $129.00 to $131.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $13.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $15.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reliance (NYSE:RS) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $340.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $41.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $96.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $42.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $123.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $11.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $61.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

