Analysts Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target at $57.25

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of CIEN opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.45. Ciena has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $199,926.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,611 shares in the company, valued at $17,881,601.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $199,926.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,611 shares in the company, valued at $17,881,601.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $1,031,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,944.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,062,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,513 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $77,883,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,476,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $48,214,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 118.7% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,524,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,378,000 after purchasing an additional 827,352 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

