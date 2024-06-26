Analysts Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) PT at $141.97

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,179,000 after acquiring an additional 949,171 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,943,000 after purchasing an additional 697,200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,085,000 after purchasing an additional 600,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,030,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,499,000 after purchasing an additional 522,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $158.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

