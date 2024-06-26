Analysts Set National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Price Target at $61.25

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

NYSE NHI opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 13.24. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $68.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.03%.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. purchased 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,940.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,448,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,863,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after purchasing an additional 146,735 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 62,865 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

