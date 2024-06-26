Analysts Set Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Price Target at $8.80

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Pyxis Oncology
Pyxis Oncology Stock Down 4.1 %
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pyxis Oncology Company Profile
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pyxis Oncology
- Stock Average Calculator
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.