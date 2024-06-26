Analysts Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Price Target at $6.67

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QS shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $1,124,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,130.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,130.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $257,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 487,559 shares of company stock worth $2,752,186. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,750,000 after buying an additional 656,646 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,964 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in QuantumScape by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 251,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $18,482,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its position in QuantumScape by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,610,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after purchasing an additional 129,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QS opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 4.69.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

