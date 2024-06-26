Andrea Acosta Sells 2,564 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrea Acosta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.15, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,343,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,110,000 after purchasing an additional 994,848 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,924 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,925 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Pinterest by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,305,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,179,000 after buying an additional 64,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

