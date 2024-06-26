Aphria (TSE:APHA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.55. Approximately 9,609,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,161,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.53.
Aphria Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of -8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.55.
About Aphria
Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.
