Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.83.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

