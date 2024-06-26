Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 50668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Arbor Metals Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 368.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of -3.80.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

