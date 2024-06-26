Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.56. 631,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,542,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARCC

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 323.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.