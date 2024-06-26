ARGA Investment Management LP Grows Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 110.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.
In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
