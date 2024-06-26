ARGA Investment Management LP Grows Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,313 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.17% of Newell Brands worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 93,791 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 470,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 435,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 481.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476,644 shares during the period. Elm Ridge Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 111,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 88,271.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 162,420 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. 1,163,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693,084. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $11.61.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Further Reading

