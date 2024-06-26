ARGA Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 224,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,654,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,461,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,439,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,543,000 after purchasing an additional 660,455 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,811,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,861,000 after buying an additional 1,495,311 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,554,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,712,000 after buying an additional 358,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,387,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,219,000 after buying an additional 253,984 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALK. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALK traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.71. 392,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,947. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

