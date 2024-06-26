ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases 198,413 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,308,987 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,413 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands comprises 5.7% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $171,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,708 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE LVS traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,141. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.99 and a twelve month high of $61.25.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.