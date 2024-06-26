ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases 997,912 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 202.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997,912 shares during the period. Alcoa comprises approximately 1.7% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.83% of Alcoa worth $50,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after purchasing an additional 154,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Alcoa by 3,731.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 799,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after buying an additional 778,831 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $865,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 112,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 63,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Alcoa by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 122,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AA. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Alcoa Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AA stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.