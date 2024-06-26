ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases New Stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Global Ship Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 12.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSL. StockNews.com cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GSL stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.86. The company had a trading volume of 131,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,388. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 46.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Further Reading

