ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,568 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.0 %

TXN stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $194.43. 594,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,541,960. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

