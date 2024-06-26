ARGA Investment Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,756 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 104,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,242,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 88,639 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 185.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 100,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.14. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resideo Technologies

In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $71,032.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $71,032.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $118,978.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,945 shares of company stock worth $342,937 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

