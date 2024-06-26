ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 441,256 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

ARGA Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,384,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 441,256 shares during the period. Weibo makes up about 1.9% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 2.73% of Weibo worth $58,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 309,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 237,453 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Weibo by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 152,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 86,641 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 38.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 408.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 872,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 700,758 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price target on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Shares of WB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 207,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,473. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. Weibo had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

