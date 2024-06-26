ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 492,783 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492,783 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in AerCap by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE AER traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.44. 532,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AerCap

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.