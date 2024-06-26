Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after acquiring an additional 365,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,631,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,009,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,015,000 after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $171.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,692,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,543. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $130.83 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

