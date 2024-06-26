Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $2.09 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises 1.2% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in PPL by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 920,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 247,970 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,850,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,405,000 after purchasing an additional 45,548 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPL by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,537,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Barclays raised their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

