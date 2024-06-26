Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.37. 10,947,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,909,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $150.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

