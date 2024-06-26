ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Down 4.3%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as 153.32 and last traded at 153.35. Approximately 2,709,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 13,435,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at 160.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 103.68.

ARM Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of 122.40 and a 200 day moving average price of 109.50.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The company had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. ARM’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ARM in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC increased its stake in ARM by 47.8% in the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

