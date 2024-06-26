Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Down 3.3%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $25.97. 189,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,329,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.