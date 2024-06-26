Arweave (AR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.72 Billion

Arweave (AR) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $26.13 or 0.00042763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $74.43 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,110.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.94 or 0.00616824 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00072750 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
