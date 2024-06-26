Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.21. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.

Institutional Trading of Ashford Hospitality Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,940,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 926,564 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

