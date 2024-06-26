ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 443.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 443.33 ($5.62).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.34) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.76) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 510 ($6.47) to GBX 490 ($6.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In related news, insider William Barker purchased 180,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.33) per share, with a total value of £613,800 ($778,637.57). Corporate insiders own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 366.80 ($4.65) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 360.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 370.68. The firm has a market cap of £437.70 million, a PE ratio of -181.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.70. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 323 ($4.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 474.20 ($6.02).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

