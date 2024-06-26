AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 2,853,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 7,405,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,531 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,805 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

