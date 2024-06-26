Astar (ASTR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.61 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Astar has a market capitalization of $382.79 million and $19.61 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can currently be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,501,641,754 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,706,779,819 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

