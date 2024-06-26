Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Stacy Hock Sells 8,574 Shares

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $169,422.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 969,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,148,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE AESI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 785,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 204,176 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,963,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 66,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 53,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AESI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

