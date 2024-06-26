ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

ATN International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. ATN International has a payout ratio of 177.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 177.8%.

ATN International Stock Performance

ATNI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.98. 34,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ATN International has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $336.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $186.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael T. Prior bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 523,026 shares in the company, valued at $10,397,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ATNI. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

ATN International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

