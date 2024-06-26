AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.77. 29,996,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,810,199. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.81.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

