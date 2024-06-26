AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 0.2%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.73. Approximately 6,162,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 36,617,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

AT&T Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,912,000 after buying an additional 2,588,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,888,000 after acquiring an additional 798,024 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

