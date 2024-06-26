Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBFree Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a report issued on Thursday, June 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2028 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

ACB stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at about $4,659,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 219.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43,236 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

