Avalanche 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $294.39 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $10.18 billion and approximately $294.39 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $25.85 or 0.00042168 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013290 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,112,377 coins and its circulating supply is 393,766,007 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

