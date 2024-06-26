Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.25.
AX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Shares of NYSE AX opened at $54.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.39. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53.
Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.
