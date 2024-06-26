AXS Real Estate Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:RINC)

AXS Real Estate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RINC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
AXS Real Estate Income ETF Price Performance
AXS Real Estate Income ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. 5,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377. AXS Real Estate Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72.
About AXS Real Estate Income ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AXS Real Estate Income ETF
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What is a Special Dividend?
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for AXS Real Estate Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Real Estate Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.