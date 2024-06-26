Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Has $1.98 Million Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ITA traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $132.63. The company had a trading volume of 261,563 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day moving average is $128.64. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

