Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. trimmed its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,737 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 1.5% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,316 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.11. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

