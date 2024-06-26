Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Shares Down 1.4%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 37,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 76,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Ayro Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.23.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.15). Ayro had a negative return on equity of 113.65% and a negative net margin of 7,280.18%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Ayro, Inc. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ayro

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayro stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayro, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AYRO Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 1.20% of Ayro at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

