Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Leo Quinn Buys 37,148 Shares

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBYGet Free Report) insider Leo Quinn acquired 37,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £129,646.52 ($164,463.43).

Leo Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 15th, Leo Quinn sold 189,921 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.88), for a total transaction of £731,195.85 ($927,560.38).

Balfour Beatty Price Performance

BBY stock opened at GBX 364.80 ($4.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,042.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 366.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 352.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Balfour Beatty plc has a 1 year low of GBX 291.60 ($3.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 391.40 ($4.97).

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

