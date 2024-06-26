Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Banco Santander from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $4.66 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.34 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 1,853.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

