Bank of America Increases HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target to $250.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HEI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $228.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $155.42 and a fifty-two week high of $232.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.72 and a 200 day moving average of $196.09.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HEICO will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

