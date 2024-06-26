Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) traded up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.81 and last traded at $16.67. 2,934,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 22,050,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOLD

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.